Dr. Shashank's bitter past with Dr. Juhi in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus' all-new show Sanjivani 2 is all set to premiere at 07:30 PM today.



The medical drama revolves around doctors and the troubles they face while fulfilling their duties.



Surbhi Chandna plays the character of a new resident doctor at Sanjivani, who is new to the politics at the workplace.



Namit Khanna essays the role of Dr Siddhant, who is a good resident doctor but has his own ways of working.



Dr. Shashank, who is the management head, follows an old-school approach, as he still believes medicine to be a noble profession.



The story of Sanjivani 2 is as adventurous as that of Sanjivani, where Dr. Shashank and Dr. Juhi run Sanjivani Hospital.



In the second season, Dr. Sid and Dr. Ishani take their legacy forward.



The story begins with how Sanjivani attends to ill patients with no discrimination between rich and poor.



Everything goes well until Dr. Shashank suffers from a cardiac arrest. He wants Dr. Juhi to come back and run the hospital.



Juhi recalls their bitter past and the secret she kept from Shashank.



Will she agree to his request?