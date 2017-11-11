Star Bharat’s Saam Daam Dand Bhedh has been witnessing some high octane drama. TellyChakkar earlier reported that the revenge drama will see Anant (Varun Toorkey) proposing to Mandira (Sonal Vengurlekar). However, Mandira will abscond from the party.

(Also Read: Spoiler: Mandira to run away from Anant’s marriage proposal in Sam Dam)

As part of the upcoming track of the Star Bharat’s daily, Mandira, after receiving a proposal from Anant will run away from her house. Vijay (Bhanu Uday) on the other hand, will contemplate getting a grip on his feelings after coming face to face with his childhood friend, Anant is madly in love with Mandira.

And the drama won’t just end here. Mandira will elope only to end up at Vijay’s place. Since no one will be present in Vijay’s house, Mandira along with a pandit will arrange everything for her and Vijay’s wedding. “Dressed as a bride, Mandira will make sure that she and Vijay get married at his place itself,” a little birdie explained.

However, things will completely turn around when she will land up at his place! She will be dumbfound to find Vijay married to Bulbul (Aishwarya Khare)

As for Bulbul and Vijay’s wedding, it will just be a plot set by Mandira’s family. When Bulbul will be left at the altar, Vijay will come upfront and marry her.

“If this was not enough, a huge confrontation will follow post the sequence! The viewers are in for a big treat since there will be huge dose of drama.”

The episodes of this Shakuntalam venture will air by next week. Till then, stay hooked to TellyChakkar for exclusive and first-hand about Tellydom.