A breach of trust is enough to destroy a beautiful relation!

Loyal audience of Rajshri Productions’ daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan has witnessed the same in the ongoing episodes of the series that airs on Colors.

In the recent episodes of the show, the viewers have seen how differences have cropped up between the loving sisters Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Naina (Ankitta Sharma), only because of the fact that Naina failed to share Kunal’s (Sahil Uppal) truth with her sister Meghna.

Now we hear that, the rift between the two sisters will continue further, bringing forth a lot more drama in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Kunal, Meghna, Karan (Samridh Bawa), Naina and Khyati (Ashika Bhatia) will head towards Boondi to celebrate Sharda’s (Prachee Shah Pandya) birthday. Things will turn really murky amidst the revelries because Mami (Shalini Arora) won’t leave any chance to humiliate Kunal now that after being driven out from the Chauhaan household, he is nothing but a pauper. On the other hand Meghna and Naina won’t be in talking terms with each other.”

Well, it seems a lot more drama in store for the viewers in the upcoming episodes.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.



