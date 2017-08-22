Here we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada!

According to a source, in the coming days, it will be seen, Naren, who is the face of Young Bengal and someone who does not believe in idol-worship, will finally accept Maa Bhabatarini.

Now guess what?

Well, he will take his first step in his preparation of the religious revolution and will come under the tutelage of Sri Ramkrishna (played by Suman Kundu).

On the other hand, Girish Ghosh will start preparing for his next play - Chaitanyalila.

But there will be an impediment on his way. Some of the people will be apprehensive whether a play based on the life of a prophet like Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya penned down by an atheist and drunkard like Girish Ghosh will be accepted by public or not.

What will happen now? Will he be able to go ahead with the play? And how will Ramkrishna react to all this?

