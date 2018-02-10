Drama around Naagakanya in Zee Bangla’s Saat Bhai Champa

Kolkata: The upcoming episodes of the fantasy drama Saat Bhai Champa will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Yes, the makers of this Zee Bangla daily have weaved some gripping sequences revolving around Naagakanya.



Avid viewers of the show would know that currently the track is focusing on Naagakanya Kamalini and her activities. Now read on to know what the upcoming episodes have in store for you.



A source associated with the show informs us that in the coming episode, Raghab (Rudrajit Mukherjee) will do the drama of loving Kamalini in order to save Paddabati (Solanki Roy). After winning her confidence, he will utilize this opportunity to enter Paddabati’s room. Upon entering the room, he will find that she has been kept there by putting poison on her body.



On the other hand, Parul (Promita Chakrabartty) will stumble upon Naagraj’s mani in the jungle. She will hide it under the mud while Naagraj will start screaming.



What will happen next? Will Naagraj get his mani back? Will Raghab and Parul be able to save Paddabati? Only time will tell.



Keep visiting this space for more updates on your favourite TV shows.