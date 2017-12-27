Hot Downloads

Drama around 'saffron clothes' in Aakash Aath's Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

27 Dec 2017
27 Dec 2017 03:22 PM

Here we bring an update for the avid viewers of the period drama, Jagat Janani Maa Sarada!

The serial, which is aired on Aakash Aath, has a lot of drama in its upcoming episodes.

According to our source, in the coming episode, two three days prior to Makor Sankranti, Thakur (Suman Kundu) will ask Buro to offer the saffron clothes to Naren (Debanjan Chatterjee) and his gang.

The occasion will take place in private and Thakur will mention that apart from the eleven disciples present at Kashipur, one saffron cloth is for Girish (Sanjib Sarkar) . He will also tell them that this saffron cloth is for work and not for any kind of decoration. So, they shall truly respect these saffron clothes.

Next, Thakur will divulge this fact to Sarada (Arpita Mondol) and tell her not to worry as one day she will be proud to be the mother of these sacrificing sons.

Amidst all this, Thakur’s health will deteriorate considerably. After a lot of discussion, Girish will opine that they can call Dr. Rajen Dutta, who is Mahendralal Sarkar’s teacher, for a second opinion. What will happen now? To know more keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar.





Jagat Janani Maa Sarada, Aakash Aath

