Drama around Shivratri and Thakur’s birthday in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

Kolkata: Along with a lot of drama revolving around Shivaratri, a shocking sequence is in store for the audience of Aakash Aath’s period drama Jagat Janani Maa Sarada.

Loyal viewers of the show would be aware of the fact that Girish Ghosh (Sanjib Sarkar), Balaram Bose and Mahendra Gupta, the comparatively balanced disciples in terms of temperament, are worried regarding the silent war between the household and sacrificing disciples. They still believe that Thakur (Suman Kundu) is the all knowing person and he himself will resolve the battle among his sons.

According to our source, Naren (Debanjan Chatterjee) will announce that he will perform Shiv Puja on the occasion of Mahashivratri for the sake of Thakur. Girish, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, will also decide to perform Shiv Puja. Finally, Shivratri will arrive and Maa Sarada (Arpita Mondol), including all the disciples, will also perform Shiv Puja with great grandeur.

Next, it will be time to celebrate Thakur’s birthday. But due to his poor health condition, everyone will decide to celebrate the occasion quietly. And it is during this time that the shocking incident will take place.

Well, thinking that Thakur may have many visitors on his birthday, Laxmi will decide to offer flowers to his photo. Naturally, Sarada will be shocked after knowing this because this thing will remind her of Thakur’s prediction that she should understand that his days are numbered when someone will worship his photo despite of him being alive. What will happen now? Only time will tell.

