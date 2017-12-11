Hot Downloads

News

Drama galore in Aakash Aath's Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 02:55 PM

A lot of drama is in store for the avid viewers of Aakash Aath’s period drama Jagat Janani Maa Sarada!

Well, according to our source, in the coming episodes, Laxmi will reach Kashipur and decide to stay with Sarada (Arpita Mondol). Burogopal, who has been helping Sarada in the household chores all this while, will decide to make a trip to pilgrimages.

Next, Trailokyo (Neelavo), son of Mathurbabu, will decide to stop Thakur's payment (Suman Kundu) as the head priest.

Not just this, in fact, in his fit of rage, he will for the last time warn Ramlal that lack of presence and responsibility at the temple shall not be entertained any more even if the reason is Ramlal’s visit to his ailing uncle.  

After all this, what Thakur will do?

Well, he will advice Sarada to cut down on her daily expenses as no one has seen the future. These words will get Sarada worried especially because they were coming from him.

So, what is Thakur indicating a bleak future ahead? To know more keep your eyes on the tale or keep a tab on TellyChakkar.

