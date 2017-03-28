Drama galore in Colors Bangla’s Pita

All the vicious plans are going to rule the coming episodes of Colors Bangla daily Pita (Blues)!

Well, as per a source, in the coming episodes, it will be seen that Shantilal Talapatra (Arindol Bagchi) will hatch a plot to throw bomb at the old age home. But Kanai (Abhishek Chatterjee) would not get scared and this will irritate Shantilal.

Now guess what?

An irritated Shantilal will plan to kill him.

OMG!

On the other hand, Pansi (Payel Dutta) and Sharadiya (Ujani Dasgupta) will be very happy as Kanai will gear up to release his CD but this whole fact would not make Mohon (Rana Mukherjee) happy.

Meanwhile, a plan will be made to kidnap Sharadiya.

So, who will plan to kidnap Sharadiya? And what will happen to Kanai?

We tried to contact the actors for comments but could not reach them.

Keep watching this space for more updates.