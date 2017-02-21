Drama galore in Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi

A lot of drama is in store for the viewers of Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi!

Viewers would know that Maa Thakuran (June Maliah) had invited some NRI business associates over dinner.

Now, we hear all will not go well during dinner.

As per a source, somehow a goat will climb on the dinner table and ruin everything. Feeling embarrassed, everyone will leave the house. Maa Thakuran will try to convince them but her efforts will yield no positive result as (Titli Smriti Singh) will be present there. Seeing all this, Dada Thakur (Sandip Dey) will lose his temper.

On the other hand, Maa Thakuran will plan to bring Titli back to their home by presenting her an expensive frock. Titli will come back but will run away again. Then after sometime, due to certain circumstances she will have to come back to the house.

So, what will happen to her in the house now?

Well, readers, Kalindi will force her to do all the house hold works of that big house.

Will the little girl accept her fate or run away again?

