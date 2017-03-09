Drama galore in Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina

Here we bring an update of Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina (Subroto Roy Production)!

Loyal viewers would know that Shaheb (Biswarup Bandyopadhyay) had brought Soi (Debattama Saha) to the Sen House.

As per a source, the coming episodes will see Soi earning not love but resentment from everyone.

Nobody will be happy to see her. Even her neighbours would dislike her.

Noticing all this, Tutul will feel bad and decide to move away from Sen House along with her mother Soi forever.

So, will they leave and nobody will even try to stop them?

Well, it would be Shaheb who will try to stop them.

Will, Shaheb be successful in his attempts. Will Soi listen to what he says?

