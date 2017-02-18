Drama time in YHM: Dinner date for Raman-Ishita; Nidhi to escape

Bring out that bowl of popcorn as this weekend is going to be really thrilling for all fans of Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The Balaji Telefilms daily will churn out some really dramatic track.

As viewers would know, Raman (Karan Patel) has entered Ishita’s house as a baby sitter in the garb of Gulabo. The two women have struck a great friendship and are seen sharing their ‘sukh-dukh’ with each other.

Now, in the coming days, Adi and Aaliya (Abhishek Verma and Krishna Mukherjee) will decide to plan a surprise dinner night for Ishita and Raman.

Shares a source, “They will book a romantic night for the couple and look after all the arrangements. They will ask Raman-Ishita to reach at a given time, spend some moments in solitude and sort out their differences.”

But Ishita will be in for a rude shock when Raman will not turn up. She will fume in anger and pledge to never meet him again.

So what kept Raman away?

Well, as we reported few days back, Mani (Sumeet Sachdev) would instrument Nidhi’s (Pavitra Punia) release. While Raman will be on his way to meet Ishita he will find Mani and Nidhi driving off in an ambulance. He will follow them but would lose the trail in sometime. This would cause him to not attend the dinner.

Pheww!! Thrilling drama ahead, isn’t it?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates!