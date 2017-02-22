Dramatic twists in &TV’s Gangaa

Trouble seems to be not going away from Ganga's (Aditi Sharma) life in &TV’s popular daily Gangaa (Sphereorigins)!!!

In the upcoming episodes of the show, it will be seen that Ganga will fall into another trouble but fortunately will find a way out to prove herself right.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, there will be a marriage proposal for Ashi (Shagun Sharma) but since she already has a boyfriend, she will run away from the house. Eventually, everybody will put the blame on Ganga saying that she had helped Ashi in running away from home."

To prove herself innocent, Ganga will go out of the house looking for Ashi and further will also learn that Ashi’s boyfriend being a cheater and having the intention to kill Ashi. Luckily for the girl, Ganga will manage to save her in the nick of time.

We buzzed Aditi but did not get any revert.

Will Ganga manage to win the heart of the family by getting Ashi back home safely? Only time will tell...