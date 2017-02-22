Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Manish Naggdev
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Dramatic twists in &TV’s Gangaa

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2017 04:37 PM

Trouble seems to be not going away from Ganga's (Aditi Sharma) life in &TV’s popular daily Gangaa (Sphereorigins)!!!

In the upcoming episodes of the show, it will be seen that Ganga will fall into another trouble but fortunately will find a way out to prove herself right. 

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, there will be a marriage proposal for Ashi (Shagun Sharma) but since she already has a boyfriend, she will run away from the house. Eventually, everybody will put the blame on Ganga saying that she had helped Ashi in running away from home."

To prove herself innocent, Ganga will go out of the house looking for Ashi and further will also learn that Ashi’s boyfriend being a cheater and having the intention to kill Ashi. Luckily for the girl, Ganga will manage to save her in the nick of time.

We buzzed Aditi but did not get any revert.

Will Ganga manage to win the heart of the family by getting Ashi back home safely? Only time will tell...

Tags > &TV, Gangaa, TV show, Aditi Sharma, Shagun Sharma,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top