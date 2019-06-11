Dramatic U-turn with Vedika planning to replace Naira in Kartik’s life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to bring forward high intensity drama with Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) changing her mindset towards Kartik (Mohsin Khan).



After how Naira made her sudden exit from Kartik’s life, he is left all shattered and broken from inside.



Kartik is spending most of his time with Vansh while Vedika is taking care of him and is leaving no stone unturned to stay near him.



However, when Kartik misses Naira, Vedika feels some kind of jealousy as somewhere she has fallen in love with Kartik.



It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show.