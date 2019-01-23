Drashti Dhami and Jankee Parekh Mehta set BFF goals

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami and Nakuul Mehta are very popular television stars. The two have been best friends from many years and have always been vocal about it. Nakuul also said that one the main reasons he is an actor today is because of Drashti, as she was the one who encouraged and pushed him into acting.

Drashti is close to not only Nakuul but also bonds with his better half Jankee, and the two keep posting photos and videos on social media.

Recently, Drashti and Jankee caught up and seemed to have a lovely time.

The ace actress shared some photos where the two are looking beautiful, and their bond is quite evident.

