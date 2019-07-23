Drashti Dhami flaunts bikini bod in style, check out the stylish photos

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the most popular television actresses, who has mesmerised the audience by working in several shows. The actress is known for TV soaps like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

Drashti is quite active on social media handles. She often shares her stylish pictures or a slice of life with her fans via such platforms. Here we present some pictures that you must not miss. Take a look below.

Drashti Dhami’s passionate lip-lock with hubby Neeraj Khemka

Drashti Dhami, who is currently vacationing in Spain with husband Neeraj Khemka, shared a picture of hers wherein she is seen sharing a passionate lip-lock with her husband.

Stylish pose

Drashti sets major style goals for their fans. In the picture, Drashti wore a white t-shirt along with black denim shorts, and posed stylishly.

Flaunts bikini bod in style

Drashti Dhami is currently vacationing in Spain with her husband Neeraj Khemka. The two are spending some romantic moments in Ibiza.

Stunner

Drashti shared a few pictures on her social media handle. In one of the pictures, the lovebirds were seen posing for the lenses. In the picture, Drashti looked gorgeous in white and added glam to her look with fashionable sunglasses, hat and loop earnings. While Neeraj kept his simple, as he donned a black t-shirt.

Bikini bod

The actress looked uber hot as she donned a black polka dot bikini. The petite actress is seen flaunting her perfect bikini bod.

Love is in the air

Drashti and Neeraj are head over heels in love with each other and their latest vacay pictures are proof of it.

Water baby

The actress is having the best time of her life in Spain and is enjoying every bit of it. Drashti is surely a water baby and her love for beaches can be seen in these pictures.

Chilling out on the beaches

The couple loves exploring places. Right from exploring the beautiful place in the boat the couple was seen chilling out on the beaches.

Their mushy love story

Drashti and Neeraj got married on 21 February, 2015. Their wedding was a grand affair.

Focused on work

Drashti started her TV career with Dill Mill Gayye and soon became a household name. Later, she was seen in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.