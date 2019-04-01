Drashti Dhami locks lips with beau Neeraj Khemka on his birthday

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka make an adorable couple. The duo often shares cute and romantic pictures of themselves on their social platforms.



Today (1st April) is a very special day for actress Drashti, as it happens to be her beau Neeraj’s birthday.



Drashti put up a lovely post for Neeraj stating, ‘For some reason whnever I go for ur bday shopping for you , i end up finding a lot more for myself !!! Your birthdays are really expensive, but your worth it baby!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @khemkaniraj LOVE U !!!! Hope u get all tht you desire !!!’



Along with the post, Drashti shared a few pictures. In one of the pictures, she is seen romantically locking lips with Neeraj, giving us major couple goals.



Take a look!