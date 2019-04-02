News

Drashti Dhami to perform dance in THIS Colors show

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans and admirers of Drashti Dhami! The actress is all set to appear in a Colors show.

Already excited, eh?

Well, the popular television actress, who was last seen in Colors TV’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, will be appearing in an upcoming episode of Gatbandhan.

The makers of the show have roped in Drashti for a Laavni dance performance. She will be seen dancing along with Dhanak (Shruti Sharma).

On the work front, in addition to Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, the actress is known for soaps like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

So, gear up for the upcoming episode of Gatbandhan

