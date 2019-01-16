Drashti Dhami is possessive about this special person in her life

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the most popular actresses on television. The actress was last seen in the serial Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and she quit the show as she didn’t want to play a mother on screen.

Drashti has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. The actress is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps posting photos and videos.

The actress got married to Neeraj Khemka in the year 2015, and the couple is happily married and make their love evident everywhere.

Like every girl, Drashti too seems to be possessive about her love. She recently posted a picture with her better half and captioned it saying, ‘I m not the jealous type.BUT what's mine is mine, End of story. Clearly telling the world that her husband is hers and will be hers only.’

Drashti and Neeraj do make for an adorable couple.