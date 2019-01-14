News

Drashti Dhami’s awww moment with Karanvir Bohra’s twins

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2019 12:59 PM
MUMBAI: Popular television actress Drashti Dhami, who rose to fame with Geet - Hui Sabse Parai and Madhubala, is on a break after her stint in Colors’ show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Drashti is making the most of her free time by indulging in fitness, attending weddings, and catching up with friends.

Recently, Drashti met Karanvir Bohra’s munchkins Bella and Vienna. It seems like she was waiting eagerly to meet the twin babies. She shared cute pictures with Bella and wrote a beautiful caption along with it, which read 'And finally I meet the two most beautiful babies !!!! OMG !!!!! Adorable is an understatement !!! Muahhhh @twinbabydiaries @karanvirbohra @bombaysunshine'

See the post.

We must say that Drashti and Bella together are too cute to handle.
