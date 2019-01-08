News

Drashti Dhami is setting major fitness goals

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019 07:09 PM

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami, who was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is fitness conscious. She posted a workout video of hers on Instagram, and well, it is setting major fitness goals.

You will get some inspiration from Drashti and may just head to the gym right away. Drashti is one of the fittest actors on television and the actress has often shared videos and pictures of her at the gym.

The actress is having a great time now. Recently, she performed for one of the channel's New Year celebrations. She also went on a holiday to Goa and shared glowing pictures of herself from her vacation.

