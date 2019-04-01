News

Drastic change in Karan as he saves Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 06:09 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Yug is getting married to Alia. Ishita is completely against this, whereas Raman supports the decision.

In the upcoming episode, Alia and Ruhi are kidnapped by some unknown people. Karan learns about the same and is very worried.

Karan rushes to stop the kidnapping drama and wants to save Ruhi and Alia at any cost.

The kidnappers try to kill Ruhi, but Karan will pushes her away and takes the bullet himself instead.

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Karan has really changed and fallen in love with Ruhi or whether this is another dirty game.
