Drishti's double role drama in Star Plus' Divya Drishti

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 08:53 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Divya Drishti (Fireworks Productions) has been garnering immense popularity and love from its viewers due to its unpredictable storyline plot.

The ongoing storyline is keeping the audiences hooked to their seats. Divya Drishti is a tale of two sisters Divya and Drishti who have superpowers. Divya has the power to change the future, whereas Drishti has the ability and the vision to foresee the future.

In the previous episodes, we saw that Divya regained her eyesight, while Pishachini, who is wrapped inside the bag, learns that Drishti, Rakshit, and others were planning to kill her by performing a special puja.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we have learned that Drishti (Sana Sayyad) will don a double role.

Yes, the double role drama will keep viewers hooked to the show. It will be Drishti’s game plan to kill Pishachini (Sangita Ghosh).

Will Drishti manage to succeed in her plan?

