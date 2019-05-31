News

A drunken Veer accuses Mishti and Ruhaan of betrayal in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 May 2019 09:45 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 is gearing up for dhamaka and drama.

Mishti has broken up with Veer, who is shattered after this.

Veer thus starts drinking alcohol. He gets drunk and loses his cool. He then heads to Mishti's house, where he creates a huge ruckus.

Veer accuses Mishti of playing with his life and taking advantage of him. Ruhaan comes forward to defend Mishti.

Ruhaan and Veer have a bitter clash, and Mishti is shocked to see this avatar of Veer. She asks him to stop, but it is of no use.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next in the show.

Tags > Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, dhamaka, Drama, Mishti, Veer, Ruhaan, Tellychakkar.,

