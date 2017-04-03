Durdhara to die; Saanvi to bid goodbye to Chandra Nandni

Star Plus’ popular drama Chandra Nandni will see a sad twist!

Chandra’s (Rajat Tokas) first wife Durdhara (Saanvi Talwar) will breathe her last in the Balaji Telefilms show.

As seen, Durdhara has not been keeping well and soon, she will succumb to her illness. But sadly, Nandni (Shweta Basu Prasad) will be blamed for the death and accused as a murder. She would be further exiled from the kingdom.

Sad na?

Parting is always painful. And Sanvi, who has been with the show for a long time is also feeling the prick of the separation.

Putting up a brave front, she spoke to Tellychakkar.com and shared, “Firstly, let me thank Ekta Ma’am for giving me this powerful cameo role. I am also very happy that she liked my work. I have been lucky to work with Balaji Telefilms for back to back projects.”

“It was a great experience doing a historical show like Chandra Nandni. I had an awesome time with my cast and crew. I made some special friends like Shweta, Chetan Hansraj and Papia Sengupta, whom I would continue to call my Mom forever. The entire production team, director and creatives have been very nice to me. As I am shooting my last scene, with a heavy heart, I want to say a final goodbye to everyone,” she added.

We are sure fans will miss her too!