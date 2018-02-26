Dushyant Wagh fractured his thumb while shooting

Mumbai: Shooting for action sequences is always a challenging task for actors.

Talented actor Dushyant Wagh, who is currently seen in Discovery Jeet’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897, recently got injured while shooting.

We hear that Dushyant got injured while he was shooting for a war sequence. After getting first aid on the sets, Dushyant later went for an X-Ray and the reports revealed that he has a thumb fracture in his left hand.

When we contacted Dushyant, he told us, “A gun had hit my left thumb while shooting for a war sequence. After a temporary medication, I completed the shoot for the day and I came back to Mumbai for X-Ray. I am advised to have plaster for three weeks. I have already resumed shooting.”

“My production and specially my director are helping me a lot in my difficult time along with my full unit. Even my co-actors are taking care of every minute thing,” he added.

TellyChakkar wishes Dushyant a quick recovery!