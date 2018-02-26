Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Dushyant Wagh fractured his thumb while shooting

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2018 04:17 PM

Mumbai: Shooting for action sequences is always a challenging task for actors.

Talented actor Dushyant Wagh, who is currently seen in Discovery Jeet’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897, recently got injured while shooting.

We hear that Dushyant got injured while he was shooting for a war sequence. After getting first aid on the sets, Dushyant later went for an X-Ray and the reports revealed that he has a thumb fracture in his left hand.

When we contacted Dushyant, he told us, “A gun had hit my left thumb while shooting for a war sequence. After a temporary medication, I completed the shoot for the day and I came back to Mumbai for X-Ray. I am advised to have plaster for three weeks. I have already resumed shooting.”  

What do you think about Dushyant Wagh?

“My production and specially my director are helping me a lot in my difficult time along with my full unit. Even my co-actors are taking care of every minute thing,” he added.

TellyChakkar wishes Dushyant a quick recovery!

Tags > action sequences, challenging task, Talented actor Dushyant Wagh, Discovery Jeet’s 21, Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bollwood rushes to Anil Kapoor's residence...

Bollwood fraternity rushes to Anil Kapoor's residence to condole the family
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aalesha
Aalesha
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Naura
Naura
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days