Avinash Kumar - Well, I had plans to go home but now, I have joined Ishqbaaaz so I wont be able to go but surely I am going to visit Maa Durga mandir and thank her for my new show and seek her blessings.

Roop Durgapal - Just like childhood days, this Dussehra I would love to go and see the effigies of Ravana burning and even go to a 'Ramleela' but, it is also an auspicious day so I am planning to buy a lot of home furnishing stuff to give a new look to my house and prepare for Diwali which is also round the corner.

Rohan Mehra - I will be shooting most probably but if I get a chance, I would want to go and see the actual ritual of burning Ravana and experience it as I have never seen it before in Mumbai.

Kanwar Dhillon - I shall witness the burning of Raavan on the last day in tmy society premises with friends like every year and will look forward to Diwali preparations, gatherings and meeting close family and friends along with the pooja that follows.

Amit Dolawat - Post marriage this is my first Dussehra with my wife and she will be with me in Mumbai even though she has been working in Abu Dhabi for Etihad airways. It will be a nice family time along with shooting for my show Dev and a late night drive and coffee with Cheshta.

Abhishek Bajaj - On this day I am going to be alone for some introspection so that I can figure out all the shortcomings I have because I want o rectify them. I believe we are very busy knowing about others and int he process we forget to cull out time for ourselves and we are gradually losing ourselves. Hence this is the best day to do it because it is one this day that good won over evil and in the same way we too have to win over our inner demons.