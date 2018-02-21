Each episode of Deewane Anjane is a fun ride: Gaurav Sharma

Mumbai: BIG Magic’s light hearted comedy show Deewane Anajne is leaving the audience in splits with its humorous motifs. The main lead Gaurav Sharma and his co-actors have been doing a fabulous job in keeping the audience glued to the show through their commendable performance.

A little birdie from the set informs us that Gaurav, who essays the role of Laxman, treats this show like his own baby. He gives his cent percent when it comes to performance and sees to it that how he can deliver his best in each shot.

On the same when we got in touch with Gaurav Sharma, he quipped, “So far in my acting career, Deewane Anjane is a show that I genuinely enjoy shooting for. The best part is that it is a light hearted comedy show and hence each episode is a fun ride to shoot.”

“Unlike the daily soaps on television, it has no over rated family drama and fights which are stressing. In fact, you tend to forget all your stress while shooting for comedy shows” concluded the actor.