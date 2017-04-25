Easier to act when you have dialogues: Sareeka Dhillon

Television actress Sareeka Dhillon, who is seen essaying the role of Rashmi in "Ghulaam", says it's easier to act with dialogues.

Sareeka's role in the Life Ok show is also a very challenging one as she is playing the character of Rashmi, who is given a brutal punishment and made dumb for all her life.

"It's much easier to act when you have dialogues. I am extremely glad that I got a chance to portray this role on screen," Sareeka said in a statement.

The actress says she thought the role was challenging.

"When I was approached for this role, I took it up without a second thought as it was a different and a challenging role. When all the other artist have lines, I have to enact the scene with actions and my expressions in a way the audience understands what I am trying to convey," she said.

(Source: IANS)