Easier to act when you have dialogues: Sareeka Dhillon

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2017 05:45 PM

Television actress Sareeka Dhillon, who is seen essaying the role of Rashmi in "Ghulaam", says it's easier to act with dialogues.

Sareeka's role in the Life Ok show is also a very challenging one as she is playing the character of Rashmi, who is given a brutal punishment and made dumb for all her life.

"It's much easier to act when you have dialogues. I am extremely glad that I got a chance to portray this role on screen," Sareeka said in a statement.

The actress says she thought the role was challenging.

"When I was approached for this role, I took it up without a second thought as it was a different and a challenging role. When all the other artist have lines, I have to enact the scene with actions and my expressions in a way the audience understands what I am trying to convey," she said.

(Source: IANS)

