Eat healthy, stay healthy: Tej Sapru's motto

Actor Tej Sapru, 61, says he lives by one motto and that is to eat and stay healthy.



He makes it a point to exercise everyday and doesn't skip any of his meals.



The actor, who will soon be seen in Star Plus's show "Aarambh", also urged "everyone to make it a point to walk at least for an hour every day".



"I am 61 and I live by the motto eat healthy, stay healthy. I wake up at 6 a.m. for my walk before I get into any work," Sapru said in a statement.



He will be seen as Agnimitr in "Aarambh".



The actor said: "When I was approached for Agnimitr, they told me about on how I should maintain my good health as we were scheduled to shoot at extreme locations. We've shot in 46 degrees as well as -5 degrees. It's my plea to everyone to make it a point to walk at least for an hour every day. Like the way it has helped me all through these years, I'm sure it will help everyone too."



Written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad of "Baahubali" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" fame, "Aarambh" will narrate the clash of the Dravidian and Aryan civilisations -- born and built out of two different existential needs.



"Aarambh" also features Bollywood actress Tanuja, who will play the role of Hahuma, the spiritual leader of Dravidians. The show will be a finite series of 65 episodes.



(Source: IANS)