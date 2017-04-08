Ed Sheeran not to be killed off in GoT

Singer Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he is not killed during his 'five minute' role in "Game Of Thrones", saying he would prefer to "have sex than die" in the fantasy series.

It was announced last month that he had filmed a cameo appearance for the hit HBO series, as a surprise for actress Maisie Williams.

"I do know which role I am going to play. I don't die in it, I don't die. I'd probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I'm sure a lot of people are into that (have sex and die) but I'm not. I'm only in it for like five minutes," dailystar.co.uk quoted Sheeran as saying.

Sheeran added that he got inspiration to join the show after seeing his friend Gary Lightbody, lead singer of Snow Patrol, do the same back in 2012.

He said: "My friend guested in it in 2012 and I remember I was on tour with him and he was like: ‘Right, I've got a guest slot on Game Of Thrones'. I remember saying: ‘You got to get me on it at some point'. It's been five years so it's finally come true."

The seventh season of the popular fantasy drama series "Game of Thrones" will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD. The final season will likely air in 2018.

(Source: IANS)