Eijaz Khan bereaved!!

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2017 12:11 PM

Talented actor Eijaz Khan is all set to stage a comeback to TV with his new show on Sony TV, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Mumtaz Saba Productions) which will launch tomorrow, on 21 March!!

However, the actor was jolted by a sad news yesterday (19 March) with the demise of his maternal grand father.

A credible source tells us, “As soon as the news arrived, Eijaz rushed to Hyderabad to be with his family and also to pay his last respects to his grand father.”

Considering the situation that the actor is presently in, we dropped a text message to him, expressing our deepest condolences to him and his family over the sad loss...

May his soul rest in peace!!

