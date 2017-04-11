Eijaz Khan bonds with camels at Rann of Kutch

Television is just growing bigger with time and always in race to treat its viewers with the cinematic visual treats.

The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat has been one of the most favorite destinations for Bollywood. The Rann of Kutch is indeed a beautiful location with white sands spread all over.

Recently, Sony TV’s newly launched series Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (produced by Saba Mumtaz and Rahul Kumar Tewary) shot for few scenes at the Rann of Kutch.

The story of the show which revolves around 42 years old Mukhi (Eijaz Khan) who is a village headman and 22 years old Aru (Niyati Fatnani) who is bubbly modern girl, has been shot extensively at the Rann of Kutch, where the temperature is at its peak but it did not affect Eijaz Khan in any way.

Eijaz gave his best performance in the scorching heat and the actor even bonded well with the camels he was shooting along with.

A source from the set said, “One wouldn’t say for a second that Eijaz was not a local, the way he managed to work with the camels. He learned camel riding in fifteen minutes flat and he was also very concerned about the camels’ well being and not allowing anybody to hit it. He got so comfortable with the camel that he easily make the camel sit and stand. He even took the camel for a walk. He even calmed the animal when it got restless due to the loud voices around it.”

That’s interesting. Isn’t it?

Keep up the good work Eijaz.