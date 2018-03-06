Eijaz Khan to make his digital debut with Nagesh Kukunoor’s City Of Dreams

Mumbai: Nagesh Kukunoor’s next venture was recently announced. The talented director is all set to collaborate with entertainment veteran Samir Nair’s Applause Entertainment for a web original series. The original primarily based on a political narrative set in the backdrop of Mumbai is titled 'City Of Dreams.' The shooting for the show has already begun.

TellyChakkar has dug some exclusive details about the casting of the 10-episodic series. According to our information, the makers have roped in popular and talented names for the project which will depict the murky underbelly of the political world. Popular actor and TV star Eijaz Khan will make his digital debut with the said show.

Khan, 42, has been prominent on the Indian TV space. The actor, who hails from Ahmedabad, has worked in shows like KKavyanjali (2005), Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa (2006) and recently in 2017’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. Khan, has also tasted the water of the big screen; his most memorable performance being the Sardar Jassi in both the installments of 'Tanu Weds Manu.'

The good looking actor has already started shooting for the show. A little birdie reveals that the actor has been shooting since two months and the makers have tried their best to keep his look under the wraps. “He is underground since the shooting has started,” an insider revealed.

Eijaz refused to comment anything, when TellyChakkar tried confirming the news with him. Nonetheless, with this venture Khan will enter the club of actors who have been on all the mediums of entertainment.

Earlier, in an official statement, Kukunoor, 50, about the show said, “I've always been excited about tackling a genre that I haven't before and with 'City of Dreams' I get a chance to explore Mumbai, the city known for its extremes - extreme poverty, wealth, corruption, humanity. And a web series format, while really challenging, is a great format to truly explore many characters in depth.”

Are you excited to look out for Eijaz's venture on the digital space?