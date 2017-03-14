Eisha Singh to play double role in Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja

Zee TV’s period drama Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins) has kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its gripping twists and turns. But the upcoming episodes will take the viewers on a thrilling ride like never before.

The audience has known for a while that Naina and Rani’s spirits have been working together to help Raja, and let him know about the reality of Rani’s death. Raja will now fall in love with Naina, making Rani’s spirit jealous and setting her off on a revenge mode. She will try her best to keep Naina and Raja apart. With Rani coming back to haunt the lead couple, actor Eisha Singh will be seen portraying the young innocent Naina as well as the spirit of the deceased princess Rani.

Speaking about her double role, Eisha said, “I am very excited to be playing a double role for the very first time. I loved my character Rani because she was this majestic, kind-hearted and strong willed princess but I also love playing Naina who is an innocent starry-eyed girl who wants to fulfill her mother’s dreams and make her proud. With this superb opportunity of getting to play two different characters whose individualistic traits I can relate with in real life is a win-win situation for me. I hope our viewers appreciate my work and continue to shower me with their love. It constantly pushes me to do better.”

There is going to be high-voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. Naina will get married to Raja and they will leave for their honeymoon. While the love-birds spending quality time with each other, they are unaware of what would lie ahead for them. While staying at a heritage bungalow for their honeymoon, a series of events will occur one after another that would leave them with an unsettling feeling of supernatural existence. A sudden storm will ruin everything while they will be on a candle light dinner date.

Was that a storm or is Rani’s ghost back to take her rightful place beside Raja?

