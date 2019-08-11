News

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actor Anshul Pandey excited about hosting Bollywood Bandits

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Aug 2019 12:37 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Anshul Pandey is turning host for an upcoming show.

Anshul made his debut by playing the role of Rahul in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on Sony Entertainment Television India. He was then seen as Naman in the Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now plays Jay Mittal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

He shared, 'I'm hosting a chat show. This is the first time for me, and I'm really excited. At the same time, it makes me feel more responsible, as I'll be talking to Bollywood personalities about life and work. I'm really very fortunate to have this show. I will get to learn a lot. Such shows are any actor's dream.'

Launching on 15th August, the show is called Bollywood Bandits and will air on television channel Showbox. Playback singer Sukhwinder Singh will be the guest for the first episode.

The show will in the future welcome Abhijeet Bhattacharya for 2nd episode and Anu Malik and Palak Mucchal for the 3rd and 4th episodes respectively.

