Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actor Zain Imam says why creators whip the same thing on TV

MUMBAI: Zain Imam has carved a niche for himself by working in several shows. He is known for soaps such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Tashan-E-Ishq, Yeh Vaada Raha and Naamkarann to name a few. Currently, he is playing the role of Kabir Mittal in Star Plus' Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna opposite Shrenu Parikh.

He has been doing phenomenal job with the show and while it is a rather unconventional story given the Indian scenario, it is a saas-bahu soap after all. In an interview with Mid Day, Zain got talking about how Indian television continues to be stuck at what we have been seeing since ages, the actor quipped how the audience's taste hasn't changed either and so the creators keep generating the same content.

The actor, who also participated in Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, emphasised on the fact that a show which doesn't revolve around saas-bahu drama does not tend to do very well and since the TRPs matter too, there's nothing much that can be spoken about. He added further how when he sees American shows he wonders how far they have gone.



Do you agree with Zain? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.