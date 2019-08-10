Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna fame Tinna Philip engaged

MUMBAI: Its a happy day for television cuties Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma.

The duo are now engaged after dating each other for a couple of years.

Tina and Nikhil met on the sets of Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, wherein they played siblings.

Nikhil has earlier been seen in popular shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, while Tina played an important role in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

The ceremony took place in Delhi, and the families of both the actors enjoyed the day with dance, music, and laughter.

Tina and Nikhil danced on Salman Khan’s Dil Diyaan Gallan track, and the family also shook a leg on several songs.

Tina announced her engagement on her social media account with beautiful pictures. She wrote, 'Got a piece of jewellery I'll never take off! Engaged to my soulmate.'

Take a look!

Here’s wishing the duo a life full of happiness and romance.