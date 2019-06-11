Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kavya gets scared seeing Janhvi in pool of blood; Kabir builds her courage

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, has a huge drama in store for the audience.

So far seen, PK Mittal saves Janhvi (Shrenu Parikh) from Manohar’s wrath.

However, Janhvi soon gets shot on her shoulder and faints down.

Kavya (Tanvi Dogra) holds Janhvi at the nick of time, but gets blood all over her hand.

Kavya starts shivering, and after returning home, she collapses in the kitchen.

Kabir (Zain Imam) witnesses how Kavya is shattered. He holds her hand and builds her courage. He reveals his Army tactics and how to face problem when they see blood.

Kabir pacifies Kavya and makes her feel better and the duo is seen holding each other’s hand tightly.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.