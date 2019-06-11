News

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kavya gets scared seeing Janhvi in pool of blood; Kabir builds her courage

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, has a huge drama in store for the audience.

So far seen, PK Mittal saves Janhvi (Shrenu Parikh) from Manohar’s wrath.     

However, Janhvi soon gets shot on her shoulder and faints down.

Kavya (Tanvi Dogra) holds Janhvi at the nick of time, but gets blood all over her hand.

Kavya starts shivering, and after returning home, she collapses in the kitchen.

Kabir (Zain Imam) witnesses how Kavya is shattered. He holds her hand and builds her courage. He reveals his Army tactics and how to face problem when they see blood.

Kabir pacifies Kavya and makes her feel better and the duo is seen holding each other’s hand tightly.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Kavya (Tanvi Dogra), Janhvi (Shrenu Parikh), Kabir (Zain Imam), Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Star Plus, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Spoiler, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Spoiler Alert, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Update, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Written Update, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Track, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Vishal Aditya Singh...
  • Tujhse Hai Raabta[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Tujhse Hai Raabta:...
  • Zain Imam [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Ek Bhram Sarvagun...
  • Ishq Mein Marjawan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Ishq Mein Marjawan:...
  • Ishq Subhan Allah[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Ishq Subhan Allah:...
  • Kumkum Bhagya[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and...
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Juhi
Juhi
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi

past seven days