Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Pooja humiliates Kabir

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Dhruv drinking a lot and pondering over Jahnvi’s betrayal. Kabir was tensed with not finding a home for his family. They all denied him for being PK Mittal’s son. Property dealer told him there was no home left to show. Kabir got hopeful when he got a call from his friend. His friend asked him to stay at his house as he lived in America. They found the house dusty and dirty. Kabir’s aunt complained and got scolded by Daadaji. Suman remembered the best of her times in her mansion.

She praised Kabir for staying strong and helping his family. Meanwhile, Pooja had got a full makeover to leave Jahnvi behind. She told Amma that Pooja was back now and would always need her blessings. Kabir was positive about starting a new life and doing something. He asked for support from everyone, and they agreed to help him. They all started cleaning the home together. Kabir and Dhruv together hung their father’s photo. Later, they all enjoyed lunch as a family. Kabir was worried about not finding his certificates. His mother reminded him maybe they were left at Pooja Sharma’s house. Kabir reached his old house, and Pooja called him a beggar.

She told him not to come inside from the next day and took food from outside only. Kabir asked for his certificates and Pooja mocked him for being in the BPO category. She threw the certificates in front of him using her feet. Kabir found a rat in the bag and got angry to find his documents cut into pieces. She mocked him and said she needed to pest control. She told him to clean the mess, but Kabir twisted her hand instead. He told her he was trying to feel sorry for her but couldn’t. Pooja blamed him and the entire male community of showing their anger and manly power by hitting women. She left after telling him again to clean the mess.