Sony Entertainment Television is soon set to launch their another exciting show Ek Deewana Tha which will star Vikram Singh Chauhan, Namik Paul and Donal Bisht in leads.

Prateek Sharma, who has been associated with soaps like Beyhadh, Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Jaana Na Dil Se Door, is making his debut as a producer on the small screen with Ek Deewana Tha under his banner LSD Films.

Fans are looking forward to the show specially Vikram and Namik’s comeback on TV.

However, are you guys aware that Vikram and Namik had a special connection much before being part of the project?

Well, we have heard that Vikram and Namik have studied in the same school in their hometown Dehradun.

A nostalgic Vikram told TellyChakkar.com, “yes, it’s true Namik and I have studied in same school St. Joseph's Academy. When we started shooting for this show we realised that we already had a special connection. I am happy that Namik is part of this show as he very intelligent and a fine actor. All the three of us are bonding pretty well.”

Keep up the bond guys!