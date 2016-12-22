Ek Duje... amplified my career in a big way: Nikita Dutta

Actress Nikita Dutta, who was last seen as Suman on Sony TV’s much-loved show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, is currently enjoying her well-deserved break. The actress is now looking forward to her new venture by the beginning of the coming year.

We called up Nikita to know more about her future plans, things that is keeping her engaged during her sabbatical and much more.

Read on:

Nikita shared with us, “There were a lot of things coming my way post Ek Duje Ke Vaaste but I didn’t take them up because I wanted a break to take rest because my health was not that great. I will definitely take something up in the beginning of the New Year. My sabbatical is a beautiful phase though I don’t want it to last for long. I think a break of 2-3 months is more than enough for me that after a hectic schedule. I have enjoyed my break to the fullest by spending ample amount of time with my family and my closest of friends. I have got to do things that I wanted to do in my free time. I am happy with this little break that I have got.”

When we asked Nikita about the roles that she would like to take up in future, she commented, “I would love to do something different this time, unlike my earlier shows where my character was similar to a girl next door."

Nikita was earlier part of Dream Girl before but her recent show gave her a much bigger fan following from the young brigade and she enjoys it to the core. The fans went out of their ways to demand for a season 2 of the show that has truly overwhelmed her. She commented, “That’s what I feel so good about the show. This kind of response from the audience was so unexpected, which was overwhelming. The fans have been one of the reasons why the show became so big and their demand for a season 2 is completely justified. I respect and love their feelings. I don’t know if there is a possibility for another edition of the show. If it happens, superb and good and if it doesn’t then I hope something better comes along.”

We also wanted to know if she felt that Ek Duje Ke Vaaste was the turning point for her career...She told us, “I won’t call it a turning point but it has amplified my career in a big way. My first show has also done quite well and given me popularity and of course Ek Duje Ke Vaaste has been bigger!"

Out of curiosity, we also asked Nikita if there was an ongoing character on television that interests her that she would love to play, she quipped, “Honestly, none! There are so many characters that are currently on-air that I was offered to play but I thank God that I am not playing those..."

Good luck, Nikita.