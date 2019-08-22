Ek Duje Ke Vaaste to return with second season

MUMBAI: Ek Duje Ke Vaaste gained popularity among its viewers. The television soap, which aired on Sony TV from February 2016 to October 2016, starred Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul in lead roles. Now, reportedly, the makers are planning to return with second season.

According to the reports of Bombay Times, the second season will hit in December and currently, the casting is under process. A source associated with the project told the daily, “Season One of the show was appreciated by the audience and we wanted to bring it back with a new season. We are positive that we will be able to recreate the magic. We are in the process of locking the story and the cast of the show.”