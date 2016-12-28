Ek Masher Golpo to feature Ora Thake Odhare

Story lovers, get ready for a new one!!!

The next story to be featured in Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Golpo is Ora Thake Odhare, written by Premendra Mitra.

Directed by Shibangshu Bhattacharya, the story revolves around the contemporary fights between the Bangal (refugees who came from east-Pakistan) and Ghoti (old residents of West Bengal) in 50's West Bengal. Both are Bengali but there are certain differences in pronunciations, culture and also in rituals.

Actors Asim Mukherjee, Soma Chakraborty, Aritra Dutta, Debashree Roy, Shyamal Chakraborty, Mou Bhattacharya, Arunabha Dutta, Raju Majumder and Gopal Talukdar are part of this project.

Now coming to the plot, after the partition, two families will start staying as neighbours. Harimohan, a ghoti family, will stay with his wife, son Chanchal and little girl Rini.

In the opposite house, will stay Shibapada and his family, a Bangal family, including his wife, son Nilu, elder sister Jashoda, Shibada's brother-in law Nepal and Shibapada's orphan niece, Pramila.

As the story proceeds, it will show that Chanchal will start teaching Pramila.

Almost everyone will share a cordial relationship except the male members of both the families, who often will be seen fighting over trivial issues like football-match, an iron machine etc.

On the other hand, affection between Chanchal and Pramila will grow in course of time. And slowly, it will get revealed to the female members of both families.

So, what will happen next? Will both the families agree to their relationship or will it take the male member’s fight to a serious level.

Watch the show to know more. It will be aired in January 2017, Monday-Saturday at 7 pm.

