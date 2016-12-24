Hot Downloads

News

Ek Rishta is the most memorable show in my career: Vinita Joshi

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2016 01:29 PM

Vinita Joshi’s short yet eventful journey in Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka (Kavita Barjatya Production) has come to an end with her shooting her final sequence.

Her character, Mala, will be suffering from a severe ailment and rushed to a hospital. Thus, Sushant (Waseem Mushtaq) will learn about her suffering. 

Furthermore, she will tell Sushant that she wanted to hand over her son to his father hence she was searching for him. With this, Mala will share an emotional moment with Sushant and would breathe her last. This will bring an end to her character.

When contacted, Vinita confirmed the news saying, “My entry was a cameo. It was a very interesting role that I got to play. I had a fabulous time shooting for it, and loved working with some amazing and positive people. It was one of the best teams I have worked so far. I am speechless and don’t have words to explain this journey. This will be the most memorable show in my career and I am thankful that it came my way. I got to learn so much from the team and co-actors.”

Are you looking forward to the upcoming drama in the show?

Watch this space for more updates.

