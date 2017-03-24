Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi co-stars in LOVE?

Nivedita Basu's show Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi on &TV has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs due to its young cast, and progressive story line. However, there seems to be something more cooking on the sets of the show.

Latika Gill and Kushagre Dua, who play the characters of Antara and Manan on the show, have been bonding really well. Their puppy-love and chemistry seems to be completely visible on-screen, and incidentally, some of the spark might be visible off-screen also.

The actors, who are visibly in love on-screen have been spending a lot of time with each other every when they're not shooting. They usually go to parties together, and their bonding is clear even on their social media.

Recently Kushagre posted a cute picture on Instagram with the caption, ‘How someone can look so cute while making these weird faces? #EkVivahAisaBhi #CoupleGoals’

Here checkout:

A post shared by Kushagre Dua (@kushagredua) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

Ahem ahem...can you read something more in this snap?

On being asked about it, Latika said "It's nothing like that. We're just good friends. Both of us hail from Delhi, which is why we gel really well. And to show conviction in our characters, we need to bond!"

Love does start with friendship guys!!