Ekroop Bedi in Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Star Plus’ paranormal thriller, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai produced by Sphereorigins seems to be taking the TV viewing audience by storm with its intriguing promos!!

With the show all set for a huge launch, we give you more information on the cast of the show...

Talented actress Ekroop Bedi now joins the ensemble cast of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. She will be the love interest of the physically challenged Sharad Kelkar.

As per sources, “Ekroop will play the role of Chanda, the caretaker of the house. She will be always seen helping out the protagonist, played by Surbhi Jyoti. Basically, Chanda will be the character who will have a (supernatural) vision and take on everything that will be happening in the protagonist’s life. Also, her love track with Kelkar’s character will give a lot of impetus to the story line.”

When contacted, Ekroop confirmed the news to us, but did not want to get into details.

We hear that Ekroop will have a Rajasthani get-up.

