Hot Downloads

Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ekroop Bedi in Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
06 Feb 2017 12:13 PM

Star Plus’ paranormal thriller, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai produced by Sphereorigins seems to be taking the TV viewing audience by storm with its intriguing promos!!

With the show all set for a huge launch, we give you more information on the cast of the show... 

Talented actress Ekroop Bedi now joins the ensemble cast of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. She will be the love interest of the physically challenged Sharad Kelkar

As per sources, “Ekroop will play the role of Chanda, the caretaker of the house. She will be always seen helping out the protagonist, played by Surbhi Jyoti. Basically, Chanda will be the character who will have a (supernatural) vision and take on everything that will be happening in the protagonist’s life. Also, her love track with Kelkar’s character will give a lot of impetus to the story line.”

When contacted, Ekroop confirmed the news to us, but did not want to get into details. 

We hear that Ekroop will have a Rajasthani get-up. 

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Ekroop Bedi, Romance, Sharad Kelkar, Star Plus, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest