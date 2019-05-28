Ekta Kapoor and son Ravie go for Siddhivinayak darshan; Smriti Irani accompanies them

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani share a great camaraderie. They have been friends for many years now and always support each other.

The producer-director along with her son Ravie went for Siddhivinayak darshan. It was Ravie’s first Siddhivinayak darshan ever. The mother-son duo was accompanied by actress-turned politician Smriti Irani.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi actress apparently walked barefoot. Ekta took to her Instagram story and asked Smriti how she managed to deal with little Ravie like a pro who otherwise gets cranky when held by anyone. The actress smiled and replied saying she was happy she could seek the blessings of the divine with Ravie and that their children were all hale and hearty due to the unconditional love of God.

Take a look below:

Smriti Irani recently defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi at the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Supporting her, Ekta wrote on social media, "All eyes on #amethiwe r rooting for our aunt."