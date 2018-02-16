Ekta Kapoor announces reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; opens up about her broken heart

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor brought in a revolution with her ‘K’ serials and made many actors overnight superstars. While there are many shows to feel nostalgic about, who can forget Mr. Bajaj, Anurag Basu, Prerna, Komolika – the renowned characters from the iconic and cult classic - Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

The show made actors such as Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Ronit Roy and many others a big cheese in the industry. Infact, it has been 17 years and we still cannot stop humming the jingle ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ every time we think about it!

And for all those who wait to live the moments once again, hold your breath as there are reports that the romantic drama is geared up for a reboot. The TV czarina, Ekta Kapoor is planning to bring back another chapter of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The dynamic personality announced the same on her social media handle. Without directly mentioning the show, in a cryptic post, Ekta mentioned about her heartbreak. Kapoor, disclosed the love saga was based on her heartbreak and 17 years later, with more experiences she will “reboot” the story.

In her caption she wrote –

With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 ...17 years later I ‘ reboot’ it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I’ll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! (sic)

Here’s what Ekta posted:

Indeed, her post was eye raising and astonishing.

We’re awaiting the official announcement for the show with bated breath. What about you?

