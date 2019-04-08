News

Ekta Kapoor asks Hina Khan aka Komolika to stay back in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

08 Apr 2019 07:51 PM
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is currently entertaining the audience with her performance and stylish looks in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The popular television soap features Hina as the stylish vamp, Komolika.

For the first time, Hina is playing an antagonist. Although she is playing a negative role, her fans love her immensely, but the sad part is she will soon leave the show owing to her film commitments. And, not just her fans, even the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor too wants her to stay in the show. 

What do you think about Ekta Kapoor and Hina Khan ?

Well, a video featuring Hina Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Karishma Tanna chilling at the Box Cricket League has been shared on social media. In it, Ekta can be seen telling her Komolika to not leave the show.

Check out the video below: 

Do you want Hina to not leave the show? Hit the comment section below.  
